Kojima Productions is working on two games, official confirmation arrives

While the community of fans is still intrigued by the artwork published by Hideo Kojima for the holiday season, the famous game designer has released some details about the projects he is currently working on.

With the year now over, Famitsu decided to interview some of the most prominent personalities in the gaming industry and asked them a series of questions related to the future and their aspirations. Among the developers who responded we also find the boss of Kojima Productions, who revealed to the Japanese magazine that he is working on two different projects. But that’s not all, since Kojima’s short sentence also allows us to guess some additional details: if the first project is defined ‘a big title’, the second is described as a game whose development is a challenge, suggesting that it may be something very special.

The game designer has also stated that he wants to explore other media outside of the video game and that he can’t wait for the various sectors of entertainment to lose any kind of barrier that separates them from each other. In short, it is increasingly evident that Kojima no longer wants to make only video games.

Speaking of new projects, did you know that Kojima Productions is expanding and looking for new staff?