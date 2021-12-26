Tech

Kojima Productions makes his wishes by revealing mysterious characters …

0 28 2 minutes read

We all know that Kojima Productions, due to the personality of Hideo Kojima, is one of those software houses that end up revealing things strictly in their own way.

The Japanese game director is that of No place to Hideo from Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, that of The Phantom Pain and the invented personality of Joakim Mogren, the one who hid the announcement of Silent Hills inside the playable demo PT.

No wonder, then, that gamers have raised their antennas now that the software house has released a peculiar greeting card for the holidays – wondering if the ones illustrated cannot be of new characters that maybe we will see in a future work.

On its social channels, in fact, the Japanese company he wrote “Happy Holidays” to all his fans, accompanying the words with an image created by the art director Yoji Shinkawa. In his unmistakable style we can see three mysterious characters, armed with equipment inspired by Ludens – the company’s mascot.

The woman in the lower right, who looks a bit like Amelie’s Death Stranding, holds the Ludens mask in his hand. The man in the center, wearing the sweatshirt and holding the flag, vaguely resembles Cliff’s Death Stranding, but we could be wrong. On the other hand, it is difficult to find real similarities for the individual on the left, who wears a jacket and carries a Kojima Productions themed clutch.

Did we just see three new characters that we will discover in the company’s future game? Are these just three random patterns Shinkawa imagined for the greeting card (unlikely)? For now, hard to say. The postcard, however, deserves to be seen regardless – even considering that today is Yoji Shinkawa’s birthday!

The greeting card illustrated by Yoji Shinkawa

Recently, Kojima Productions announced that it has opened a new division in the United States that will take care of the making of non-interactive products such as films. The Japanese software house also saw the launch of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PS5, while Hideo Kojima attended the last The Game Awards only to say that he had nothing to say. Instead, it should do something more in next year’s edition.

A few months ago, the game director stressed the importance of adapting one’s way of working, and also of announcing and managing video games and their communication, in an era that has profoundly changed like this. Could this affect the next project? We look forward to finding out and reporting it to you.

If you are fascinated by Yoji Shinkawa’s style, you should take a look at the official English artbook of Death Stranding.

Source link

