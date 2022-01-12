Kojima teases the fans, is something moving?

It has been some time now that Hideo Kojima confirmed that he is working on a new game, but for the moment there is still a deep reserve about the nature of the project.

Until now, in fact, the Game Director author of Death Stranding and the saga of Metal Gear Solid he limited himself to sharing very general statements on the matter. We know for example that the next game from Kojima Productions will be a “radical project” and strongly nature experimental. We also have confirmation that this mysterious title is already in good company, with the software house that is actually working on two new games from Hideo Kojima, one very ambitious and one with a smaller scope.

From the lively Twitter account of the Game Director now comes a twitter aimed at arousing the curiosity of the public. Available directly at the bottom of this news, the Tweet depicts the computer desktop of the same Hideo Kojima. In the center of the screen we can spot a solitary folder, which – in Japanese – carries the wording “new project”. Unfortunately, nothing concrete is known about the contents of the mysterious folder, but Kojima’s increasingly frequent references to his new game could hide the desire to present the production soon. That something is finally moving?