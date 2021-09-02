Kojima unveiled his “new project” (with his favorite actor)

Hideo Kojima is currently completing the work on Death Stranding Director’s Cut, PS5 version of his open world originally released on PS4 consoles.

The next-generation platform version of Kojima Productions’ latest masterpiece will be available starting September 24th, exclusively on PlayStation 5 consoles.

Moreover, in these hours the father of Metal Gear Solid is finishing its final trailer (which apparently might surprise), which is why we will know more shortly.

And while the updated version of Death Stranding coming to our PS5, Kojima continues to tease fans on Twitter.

As you may know, Kojima-san is the actor Mads Mikkelsen they are friends and colleagues, having worked together right in Death Stranding (the actor plays the role of Cliff Unger).

Now, Hideo Kojima has hinted that he has even more ideas for projects with Mikkelsen as the protagonist, and about one of these ideas the Japanese designer has really talked to the actor.

Via social, Kojima said the idea for his project was tentatively titled Mads Max, and on paper it seems to be really crazy (the clear reference to the well-known film saga, Mad Max).

I have a number of ideas that I want to create with Mads as the main character. I once explained one of them to Mads. He listened intently, but when I told him the title, he broke his face. He seemed to think I was joking. I was serious, though. The tentative title was “MADS MAX” – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 2, 2021

I have a number of ideas that I want to create with Mads as the main character. One I recently explained to Mads. He listened intently, but when I told him the title, he was shocked. He seemed to think I was joking. Instead I was serious. The working title was ‘MADS MAX’ ”.

Obviously, right now there is no further information about this weird Kojima project (which will probably never see the light of day).

Mikkelsen is in any case just one of the many celebrities who have appeared in the game, along with Conan O’Brien, Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Nicolas Winding Refn and Edgar Wright, just to name a few.

The actor recently starred in the Danish Oscar-winning film, Another Round, which will soon be brought back to the cinema by Leonardo DiCaprio.

If you have any doubts about its contents, about price, name and how to upgrade if you already have it Death Stranding on PS4, on SpazioGames let’s take stock of the next edition of the work.

Furthermore, our Stefania has already told us about the game, explaining that one Director’s Cut it doesn’t have to please everyone.

After all, a real sequel to the game would already be in negotiations, according to the words of actor Norman Reedus.