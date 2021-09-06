Kojima wants to create Mad Max video game: “Here is the protagonist”

Apparently, one of the greatest video game authors in the world is thinking of an interesting project. Hideo Kojima towards Mad Max

In the last period, Hideo Kojima, is busy working on Death Stranding Director’s Cut for the new generation console from Sony. Appointment on September 24 for the version in question. And it is precisely in this particular moment of the title that they are also completing the final trailer. Who knows what Kojima’s head will have given birth to? As there is less and less time for his arrival, he is having fun intriguing more and more fans on Twitter. But a Kojima-branded Mad Max could also pop up.

Between Kojima-san and the actor Mads Mikkelsen there is a friendship relationship to the point ofhaving worked together on this project. Hideo Kojima has hinted that he intends to carry out other projects, projects in which Mikkelsen is the protagonist. He had mentioned one of these ideas to the actor himself. Through social media, Kojima said that the project in question was initially titled Mads Max.

A Mad Max by Hideo Kojima?

The content of the post is very explicit. “I have a number of ideas that I want to create with Mads as the main character. One I recently explained to Mads. He listened carefully, but when I told him the title, he was shocked. He seemed to think I was joking. Instead I was serious. The working title was ‘MADS MAX’ “. For the moment no other information is available regarding this particular project.

Furthermore it is possible to state that Mikkelsen belongs to a group in which several have been the celebrities who have made an appearance in the game. There is talk of other well-known faces such as together with Conan O’Brien, Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Nicolas Winding Refn and Edgar Wright. Recently we have seen the actor play a role in the Danish film Another Round. Soon we will see him again at the cinema together with Leonardo DiCaprio.