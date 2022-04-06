Koke responds to Pep Guardiola, who criticized Atlético’s “prehistoric” style

MADRID — Koke, captain of Atlético de Madrid, posted a message on his Instagram account in which he appears to respond ironically to comments Pep Guardiola made about Diego Simeone’s team’s style after the 1-0 victory of the Manchester City against the mattresses in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Guardiola, questioned about the difficulties that his City had had in overcoming Atleti’s defensive gear, said: “We suspected that they would play 5-3-2, then they adjusted and became 5-5 with two lines of 5. In prehistory, today and in a hundred thousand years it is very difficult to attack a 5-5. There are no spaces. They are strong, we are small and light and it costs. It’s a matter of being patient.”

Screenshot

The City coach’s statements have not gone down too well in the Atlético dressing room, and Koke, without directly referring to Guardiola, posted a couple of messages on his Instagram account in this regard.

“In love with your story since prehistory. Proud to be from Atleti”, Koke posted on his Instagram stories.

Later, the mattress captain uploaded a photo under which you could read: “Being from Atlético de Madrid is believing, insisting, fighting until the end. We have the return home and we can get it together. Let’s show the world what Atlético de Madrid is. ¡Aúpa Atleti!”.

From Manchester City they slip to ESPN that they do not give too much importance to Koke’s publications and believe that, even, that Pep’s words have been taken out of context since the City coach also praised Atlético de Madrid and the Cholo Simeon.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

The same sources consulted by ESPN reinforce the previous message because, even Simeone himself admitted after the match that “the plan” for the match was to defend and wait for the contras, as well as highlighting the good work of the skyblue team.

Atleti did not shoot on goal for the first time in the history of the Champions League during the first half and ended up losing after a goal from Kevin de Bruyne in the second half.

“It’s nice to see City play. We were looking for a close game to throw the counterattack. It was a very tactical game and well played in the search for what each one has”, confessed the Atlético de Madrid coach.