Kombouaré’s unusual reflection on Neymar in the middle of a match goes viral (video)

This Sunday evening, Paris Saint-Germain crushed FC Nantes (4-0) during the Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv (Israel). The club of the capital will have achieved a very good collective performance. The individualities will have been sublimated by a new impetus under the orders of Christophe Galtier. Sergio Ramos, Leo Messi and Neymar Jr twice will have scored. This first trophy of the season for PSG bodes very well for the rest of the events in the capital. Neymar and Messi, in the absence of Kylian Mbappé, will have carried PSG.

The two players combined a lot and appeared happier than ever in the colors of the Ile-de-France club. So much that it even surprised Antoine Kombouaré somewhat…

Kombouaré carries Neymar

Antoine Kombouaré played and trained PSG. At the head of FC Nantes, the coach never loses an opportunity to show his love for the capital club. But this Sunday, he nevertheless wanted to win with his players against the Ile-de-France ogre. Like his team, he was surprised by the aggressiveness and collective performance of PSG. Like Neymar Jr found and who was constantly pressing at the start of the match. A surprising attitude that amazed Kombouaré. So much so that he told her with a smile: “Are you defending now?

Laughing fans

Inevitably, this sequence has caused a lot of talk on social networks.

On Twitter in particular, we could see as comments from Internet users :

“Kombouare I enjoy it”

“It’s sure Neymar he didn’t understand anything, he thought he was asking him for his jersey at the end of the match”

“Ptdrrr to believe that he will understand lol”

“he defends and he even scored 2 goals for you”

“Sacred Kombouare. Neymar the mentality has changed”

“In the com a guy said that Neymar answered him: bonjuuu”

“mskn neymar he didn’t understand it’s on”

“Ptdrrrrrr Kambouaré is the best”

“The funny thing is that I’m not sure Neymar understood. More than five years in France and he still doesn’t speak the language.”

“Kombouaré is too uncle”

Neymar Jr will have a lot of expectations placed on him this season, whether in the colors of PSG or Brazil.

With the capital club, he will have to show himself at the level to help his team win all possible titles. With her selection, it will be about winning the world title in Qatar at the end of the year. Big goals for Neymar, criticized for quite some time. But his first appearances this season in the colors of PSG, including this match against Nantes, bring hope. Fans are waiting to see a great Neymar play, he who has one of the biggest talents in the history of the Soccer.

