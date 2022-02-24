Komori Zelda cosplays inspired by Breath of the Wild

Since the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild We have seen many cosplays of Princess Zelda based on this game, but rarely have we seen results as good as the ones it has achieved Anastasia Komori throughout the years. Look at the 3 versions of zelda cosplay that the Russian cosplayer has made, inspired by Zelda: BOTW.

The first time we saw Anastasia Komori making a zelda cosplay It was on the second anniversary of Breath of the Wild, when she dressed in the outfit the princess wears in flashbacks. Like many Nintendo fans, Komori says that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of his favorite video games, which could be one of the reasons why he has played the princess on multiple occasions.

It took a long time for us to see each other again. Anastasia Komori cosplaying Princess Zelda, but the wait was worth it, because the second version that Komori presented us shows Zelda in a winter outfit. This original cosplay shows us how Princess Zelda would have looked if we had seen her in a scene set in the Hebra region, in the middle of snowy fields.

Komori’s winter cosplay was released in December 2021, so it hasn’t been long since Anastasia last cosplayed as Princess Zelda. However, as Christmas approached she surprised with another version, which Komori called Zelda Santa’s helper cosplay.

The last time Komori cosplayed Zelda It was at Christmas, when he shared another photo of his winter set taken by photographer Egor Rivnir, wearing a costume made by Miccostumes. If we compare the first Zelda cosplay that Anastasia Komori did with the last one, the evolution of the cosplayer is clear, since the most recent one has a professional quality.

If you like the work of Anastasia Komori I recommend that you follow her on her social networks, as she is a very active cosplayer who plays a variety of video game, anime and manga characters. In addition to his Zelda cosplay inspired by Breath of the WildAnastasia Komori has portrayed other popular video game characters with creative liberties, as seen in her 2B cosplay inspired by NieR: Automata.