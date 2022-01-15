Konami earned over $ 162,000 from the NFT auction – Nerd4.life

Tech

It appears that the first experiment of Konami with NFT went through, considering that the publisher seems to have made a profit over $ 162,000 from the auction sale of the Castlevania NFT Collection which was organized on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the series.

Konami put up the celebratory NFTs for Castlevania’s 35th anniversary last week and apparently all 14 objects that make up the collection have been sold in the form of NFT, according to what has been reported by VGC in the past few hours. These are 14 elements ranging from digital artwork to fragments of music and games, all unique and non-interchangeable objects formed by data stored in a blockchain, which can be owned by a private individual.

Castlevania’s NFTs were sold on the OpenSea platform and apparently they were all purchased, with an average price of around $ 12,000 each but with different variations between one and the other.

The map of the first Castlevania in NFT version sold for $ 26,538

The item that was sold to higher price is a map of Dracula’s Castle based on the original Castlevania, which reached the price of $ 26,538, while other particularly valuable elements were a 3-minute video highlights composed of various gameplay snippets from different Castlevania chapters, costing $ 17,518 and an artwork by Castlevania: Circle of the Moon for over $ 17,000.

In addition to purchasing the items in question, buyers also get the opportunity to see their nicknames listed on Konami’s dedicated NFT site. The publisher can probably judge its debut in the NFT sale as positive, considering, however, that it will also be able to obtain royalties on future resales of the items, which could bring the total earnings even higher.

In this way we understand why several other publishers, such as Ubisoft, Sega and Square Enix among others, have recently been very interested in this new market area.

