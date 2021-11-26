Konami gives 2,000 myClub coins and apologizes again for the state of the game – Nerd4.life

How about earning 2,000 myClub Coins from PES 2021, more precisely for the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, doing practically nothing, apart from concluding the tutorial of the game? Konami has activated this offer, which will end on December 2, 2021, to apologize again for the state of eFootball 2022 and for the postponement of the 1.0.0 update to spring 2022.

In addition to the coins as gifts, the Japanese publisher has also reactivated the Matchday and VS COM events and added new Special Agents.

Konami also rated thelicense update for the data of eFootball PES 2021, so as to be able to further extend the life of the game, but there was nothing to be done due to unsurpassed technical problems. The costs would probably have been too high.

As for eFootball 2022, the development team is working onupdate 1.0.0 to make it reach the quality desired by gamers. We will see when it will be available if it will actually be so.

eFootaball 2022 is the new incarnation of Konami’s football series. Unfortunately, the first version came out with a lot of problems, so much so that it caused a strong reaction from fans, to the point that Konami postponed some key updates and apologized to everyone.