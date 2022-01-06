Konami has put up for sale the celebratory NFTs for the 35th anniversary – Nerd4.life

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series Castlevania, Konami came up with the idea of ​​selling NFT celebrations of the same, moreover part of the Konami Memorial NFT collection, to which other similar contents related to other games will soon be added. No new games, unfortunately.

What would these celebratory NFTs be? For the most part they are Animated GIFs with representations of the moments of the historical chapters of the series, not too elaborate in reality. In addition there are artwork and graphics taken from the games, as well as small videos, always of gameplay.

It should be noted that the purchase of NFTs does not transfer the intellectual property of what they contain and that, therefore, cannot be used for promotional or commercial purposes. Basically once you have made the purchase you can only use them to show them to friends and relatives. It must be said that if you download the GIFs, you can show them to friends even without buying them, because in fact an NFT is not the image, but a kind of certificate of authenticity and uniqueness linked to an image, registered on a blockchain. .

If you are interested, here is the link to the Castlevania NFT page.