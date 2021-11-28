Konami restarts PES 2021 and evaluates updated squads

The Japanese house with an open heart in a series of tweets shared during the day: extreme solutions are not excluded to put an end to the discomfort of users.

Konami has issued a notice today to let its users know that they have restarted work on eFootball PES 2021 Season Update. The decision follows the flop of eFootball 2022, the new chapter of the sports series launched for free at the end of September. eFootball is still available but will need more time, precisely until spring, to launch version 1.0 complete with new game modes and mechanics. Hence the idea of ​​restarting work and promoting a limited number of updates for the previous episode.

eFootball is the latest season update –

The series of tweets with which the Japanese house has faced part with the typical apologies for the problems they had from eFootball 2022 so far, with only one modality, poor graphics and animations, and a series of hard to understand decisions that we recently discussed with pro player Emiliano Spinelli.

“To make sure PES 2021 users can enjoy the game even more, we will take the following actions,” they explain from Konami.

send 2,000 myClub Coins to all players who complete the tutorial by December 2nd

restart Matchday events from November 11th

restart events vs the computer from 11th November

add new special agents from November 18th. A new agent will be added on November 29th

[In-Game Events for eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (Console)]📢 Thank you for playing eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE and eFootball™ 2022. We would like to apologise once again for the issues found in eFootball™ 2022 and the postponement of the release of v1.0.0. — eFootball (@play_eFootball) November 26, 2021

PES 2021 squad update –

A particularly surprising aspect of the communication is the confirmation that Konami has also considered the idea of ​​updating the squads of PES 2021, due to the problems experienced for so long on eFootball 2022. “We have really considered the option to update the license data of eFootball PES 2021 and continue its service for an extended period. Unfortunately, however, there were too many technical problems that we were unable to overcome, so we were forced to abandon this option, ”the note reads. It is not clear what these technical problems are referred to by the Asian giant, but they could be the same ones that are preventing him from updating most of the kits on the new chapter.

In-game events will continue –

On eFootball 2022, there was a small mention of the latest episode of the sports series, now rebranded. “The team is fully committed to working on the major update (v1.0.0) to make sure it meets the quality you deserve,” he explains Konami. “However, this does not mean that you should be deprived of the ability to enjoy the current version, so we will continue to hold in-game events,” which update regularly every Monday.