Konami, what if you remember Metal Gear Solid 4 on the 35th anniversary of the saga?

It scares me. And with compelling reasons. Konami has opened the website for the 35th anniversary of the Metal Gear saga and I don’t know what to expect, especially after Castlevania’s birthday they decided to auction off an assortment of NFT products. It is not that they have hidden, not at all. They have already confirmed by active and passive that they will continue with the nightmare of blockchain, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Snake became one of those non-fungible tokens in the not too distant future. Kamiya already said it, when Konami smells money, there it goes, quickie quickie. Video games, pachinkos, NFT… Who cares! What would not hurt is that they rescue Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, a game that today is only available on PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Now service.

I remember back in the day a meme spread (were there memes back then?) featuring the fourth installment of Metal Gear Solid on Xbox 360. With much sarcasm, the photo showed the game on multiple discs. It is already known: many cinematics (and long, very long), DVD with less space than Blu Ray and desire to brawl. The truth is that Hideo Kojima’s work stayed on PlayStation 3 and only on PlayStation 3. Neither PC nor other consoles nor remasters. Forgotten for years by Konamithe only solution is to pull the original system or the subscription to the Sony service

Last Christmas I went back home and seriously considered taking my PlayStation 3 to Madrid. But it was thinking about carrying a new piece of equipment and soon the nonsense got out of my head. It seems to me that in my case Metal Gear Solid 4 will have to wait until Konami deigns to re-release it. I say that the 35th anniversary may be a unique opportunity to do so. I don’t even ask for a remaster, just distribute it on modern systems without the obligation to be subscribed to services such as PlayStation Now (it will be integrated into PS Plus from June with the Premium subscription). Also, in Now it only works through streaming.

Much has been said about Metal Gear, whether it is a remake of the first one, whether the return of the MSX classics, whether a revamped version of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater… the only truth is that Konami’s plans remain in the strictest of secrets, and that there is a film adaptation on the horizon. Then there is the little problem that Hideo Kojima, the creator of it, has not worked at the company since his forced departure at the end of 2015. In such a personal product, it is difficult to contemplate a future in which both names are separated. And we already know what happened with Metal Gear Survivealmost better not to remember it, although I have to admit that I didn’t dislike it at all (I did the preview in this house).

Konami, it is true that I may be asking you for many things, but deep down I just want a return worthy of Metal Gear, I am even willing to give you a chance with a future installment. But please remember Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, which have the main saga on modern systems not just a wish, but a tangible reality. And not only in NFT version.