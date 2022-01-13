Konami would be about to bring new content to the Microsoft Store – Nerd4.life

New content from Konami arriving on the Microsoft Storeat least according to the Twitter account Lumia Updates, Italian but followed by an international audience precisely because of his rumors, always correct, relating to the Microsoft digital store.

Unfortunately, information on this is very scarce. Indeed, there are none at all. The deep throat has in fact limited itself to writing: “Konami is about to bring some new content to the Microsoft Store“sentence that can be interpreted in many different ways.

For example, the Japanese publisher might want to sell some of its old games in the Microsoft store, or it might launch something in the Xbox Game Pass, or it might expand its PC offering, or it might launch mobile game ports. Someone has also hypothesized the possibility of selling NFT, but given the functioning of this technology, it is unlikely to happen in the Microsoft Store, especially for a third-party publisher.

Honestly, from such a cryptic phrase it is really impossible to draw precise indications. It remains interesting that there are behind-the-scenes movements involving Microsoft and the Japanese publisher.