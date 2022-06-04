Kong: Skull Island (2017). Movie review

Kong: Skull Island (Kong: Skull Island) is starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson Y Samuel L Jackson. It is directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

If you like the monster ones more than the bergmanyou will like this one.

Plot

Scientists travel to an island in the 1970s. There they find a lost world full of creatures from another time ruled by a very, very large gorilla.

The movie. Criticism

A delight for lovers of flashy movies, full of special effects and with characters without substance, a bit silly that only serve to make us forget about reality without any metaphysical claim involved.

Go for God, we are one of those.

An authentic delight of rhythm, montage and knowing “what we come for” and “where we are going”: to entertain ourselves, with humor, fantasy and with respect. Kong: Skull Island is a “popcorn” movie where they exist and a block buster of the good ones (there’s nothing wrong with them, not everything is seeing the social miseries, there are already festivals and prizes to spare for those tasks).

Action, adventures and a pleasant, original and even cult sense of humor according to some critics.

And seeing Kong… amazing, like his ending that fell in love with many viewers and left us pending the second part and the crossover with Godzilla: Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

On top of that he has good actors (John Goodman for instance).

What is a bit of the usual: adventures and hits and jumps and little else? Yes it is, but it’s technically enviable (it was nominated for an Oscar in such a difficult category) and just for its technical virtues and how it handles, it’s worth it.

Our opinion

To sit back and just enjoy this terrific, funny, well-done mainstream special effects movie.

The Cast of Kong: Skull Island

Samuel L Jackson

Samuel L Jackson is an American actor known for movies like Pulp Fiction (1994) Y Patriot Game (1992).

Samuel Leroy Jackson was born on December 21, 1948 in Washington DC, United States.

Since working with Tarantino in the famous pulp fiction, Samuel L. Jackson has not lacked all kinds of roles and has managed to build a star career with…. Hundreds of movies (we’re not kidding). His filmography is immense and he has always known how to give that touch that is so “his” to the roles with his humor and strength.

Some films by Samuel L. Jackson have been (among many): Shaft (2019), The Protégé (2021), Spiral Saw (2021), The Banker (2020), Unicorn Store (2017), Captain Marvel (2019) either Glass.

And we forget thousands of supporting roles in movies like Jurassic Park (1993).

Brie Larson

Brie Larson She is an actress known for her role in The Room (2015) Y Unicorn Shop (2017).

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers was born on October 1, 1989 in Sacramento, California, United States.

Brie Larson became known for the independent film Short Term 12although he had already done some minor comedies, but he broke it in the 2015 movie, The roomperformance that earned him an Oscar, no less.

It has been the Captain Marvel (2019) (with Samuel L Jacksonwith whom he has acted in three films).

In addition to being an actress, she is a director (and she did very well in Unicorn Shop), writer, producer, model and even YouTuber.

Come on, the girl has everything and we are happy.

When there is talent, successes come (or not, but here at least they do).

Other Criticisms

Extraordinary film (…) capable of capturing the magic of the images of ‘King Kong’ from 1933 (…) and the poetry (…) from 1976 (….) to rework them with their own style and mastery.” Fausto Fernandez: Stills

movie trailer

Technical Sheet and Review