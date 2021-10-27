News

Kong Skull Island | an ingenious plot full of twists

“Kong Skull Island”, an ingenious plot full of twists (On Wednesday 27 October 2021)
Kong Skull Island Premium cinema 1, 9.15 pm. With Tom Hiddleston, Samuel Jackson and Brie Larson. Directed by Jordan Vogt Roberts. USA production 2017. Duration: 2 hours LA plot Return to Skull Island, King’s fateful domain Kong. This time to venture into the forest is a troupe of soldiers and scientists who in the aftermath of the war in Vietnam are sent to discover the traces of prehistoric monsters located there. Upon arrival, the newcomers bump into King Kong and they think they are done for. Instead, the 32-meter high gorillone is the good of the situation and his interventions are providential when in scene prehistoric monsters appear, very ferocious and impossible to face with conventional weapons. WHY SEE IT Because while being with every …Read on liberoquotidiano

