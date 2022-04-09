KonoSuba! Reveals Stunning Visuals for Its Next Role-Playing Video Game — Kudasai

The developer company entergram revealed more details for the next video game in the franchise Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! (KonoSuba!: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!), which will be titled Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o!: Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Boukenshatachi (KonoSuba!: Cursed Relics and Clueless Adventurers) and will be released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch consoles on July 28 in Japan.

The press release also included the illustrations that will be given as acquisition benefits according to different distributors in Japan. It should be remembered that the Japanese server of the video game for smartphones KonoSuba: Fantastic Days! is available in the catalog QooApp in this link.

Synopsis for Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! (konosuba!)

After suffering a ridiculous and pathetic death on his way back from buying a game, high school student and recluse Kazuma Satou finds himself sitting before a beautiful but unpleasant goddess named Aqua. She gives the NEET two options: continue to heaven or be reincarnated in every gamer’s dream: a real fantasy world! Choosing to start a new life, Kazuma is quickly tasked with defeating a Demon King who is terrorizing the villages. But before he leaves, he can choose an item of any kind to help him search for it, and the future hero selects Aqua. But Kazuma has made a serious mistake: Aqua is completely useless! Unfortunately, his problems don’t end there; It turns out that living in such a world is very different from how it plays out in a game. Instead of going on an exciting adventure, the duo must first work to pay their living expenses. In fact, their misfortunes have only just begun!

Source: gamer

