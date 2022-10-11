Korea: She spends nearly 40 million to look like her idol, Kim Kardashian (image)

A South Korean woman has decided to do everything possible to look like her idol, American reality star Kim Kardashian no matter how much money and how many operations it will cost her. She underwent 15 cosmetic surgeries to achieve her goals.

South Korean Cherri Lee, 28, has admired reality TV star Kim Kardashian for years. So she decided that she would like to look the same and therefore underwent 15 cosmetic surgeries in eight years.

In a recent interview with KameraOne about her cosmetic surgery, Cherri said she had her first surgery when she was 20 years old. In this procedure, his eyelids were operated on. She later had more cosmetic surgeries, including three Brazilian butt lift surgeries before enlarging her breasts twice in a row.

Determined to achieve her dream, the young woman underwent several other cosmetic surgery operations related to the face. Among other things, she had her nose redone, her cheekbones, a double chin reduction and two buccal fat extractions. ” I always wanted to have the glamorous Kardashian look with a big ass and an hourglass figure. Kim has always been an inspiration to me and she is the most beautiful woman in the world to me. said Cherri Lee.

According to the same source, the surgical procedures cost him around 57,000 euros. Cherri, who works as a part-time English teacher, says she was able to afford them because her parents were supportive.

