Korean nails, perfect for a romantic and feminine style. In recent years, Korea has set a trend in the beauty industry and that includes the nail art; however, the style that comes from the eastern country is characterized by being in neutral ranges and with tender designs, like the ones we will share with you today in Soy Carmín.

Since manicure and nail design became key elements in fashion, a variety of styles and trends have emerged. And Korea has not been left behind, since in recent years it has stood out for its cosmetics, which are characterized by being in light shades and with glitterygiving a simple appearance and full of femininity.

And those characteristics were transferred to the nail art from Koreawhere there are countless salons that offer designs that have four aspects in common: soft tones (pastels), use of glitteryromantic and tender decorative elements such as stars, hearts and even teddy bears and short or not so long nails in a round or slightly square shape.

This is because the korean beauty standards They are far from Latinos because most women want to look neat and pretty, but without resorting to the extravagance of long and colorful nails worn by celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Anitta and Rosalía.

If you are looking for a feminine, delicate and romantic style, this option is perfect for you. For your inspiration, we will share four options that meet the guidelines of the nail art Korean, but which are different by the use of decorative elements and length of the nails.

French

Being a classic, the nail art Korean has adopted the design of french nail. The main difference is that the nails are usually short, so the French line is delicate. This makes the manicure elegant and sophisticated, as well as feminine and showy because they choose to do the fine line in gold.

indie kid

The tendency indie kids It has remained one of the favorites because it is fun, colorful and unique. These designs can be seen in the nail art Korean, with the difference that they are in light and pastel shades, making the nails look like a rainbow of colors full of tenderness and sweetness.

As the name says, they are artificial nails that are removed and put. They are very practical and ideal for those who do not want to spend so much time on their nails, it is enough to do a good cleaning to go through the cuticle so that the nail is free so that the false nail can be placed. The best thing is that there are countless designs, ranging from the most tender and childish to the most elegant and classic.

3D designs

It could be said that the 3d designs They are the most characteristic option of Korean nail art because the nails are covered with a generous layer of gel, generating this optical illusion. However, they don’t look coarse because the light tones strike a balance. They are popularly known as jelly nails because they have a gelatinous appearance.

