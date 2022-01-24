Korean pop, this is how the K-pop phenomenon conquers young people (also) in Italy – Teen

Korea is trending: Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar Parasite film, the success of Squid Game, the Netflix series at the top of the charts and whose second season has been confirmed (“the Squid Game universe has just begun”, said co-CEO Ted Sarandos), are examples of entertainment that has spread across the world. Beyond cinema and TV series, there is the new popular music of South Korea, the K-pop, a million dollar musical phenomenon for years: a mix of genres from western pop, hip hop, rock, dance, electronic, R&B and country; a real subculture that defines social styles and fashions and also a huge industry worth around 5 billion dollars (source: Korea Creative Content Agency).

Just think that the BTS, the most famous group, an acronym for Bangtan Boys (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Park Ji-min, V and Jeon Jung-kook), according to Forbes, earned $ 16.5 million from their YouTube channel in 2021, selling more albums by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. Plus, thanks to the South Korean stock market debut of their record label, Big Hit Entertainment, today HybeIn October 2020, each member of the band, according to CNN, received 68,385 shares, valued at $ 7.9 million each at the issue price. “The numbers linked to K-pop grow from year to year because it is a profoundly engaging musical genre, which connects the Idol (this is how Korean singers and bands are called ed) and fans – he explains KBlue, pseudonym of Fabio Demofonti, the first Italian exponent of South Korean pop music with active collaborations with rappers such as the American Snoop Dogg and the Filipino Bassilyo – approaching K-pop means embarking on a unique experience, full of emotions and stimuli. Today his overwhelming charge has also invaded Italy and there are many young and very young people who follow this musical genre. Here in Seoul, where I live and where I am carrying out my intense trainee period, the Korean wave you breathe in the air. K-pop is everywhere, on most of the advertising signs, on the big screens of the shops and in the background in most of the radio stations ”.

Korean popular music seems to push the boundaries of its success further and further and the colossal impact is understood by the number of fans all over the world. We are talking about 89 million fans spread over 113 different countries, 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify and an incalculable number of concerts and festivals organized on various continents. In addition to the countless prizes already won by Idol, numerous at the AMA, Billaboard, the well-known US magazine dedicated to music, has certified that Dynamite, is the most listened to song of 2021 on Apple Music in the world.

Not to mention the global success of BTS, during the last New Year. Their show was followed by over 30 million streaming fans from 186 different countries. AND IU, the K-pop soloist, was posted by Forbes among the 40 most influential and powerful personalities of Korea.

“To understand the impact of K-pop just look at the social profiles of Idol – explains KBlue – Lisa of the BLACKPINK, one of the absolute icons of this musical genre, after having debuted as a soloist with ‘Lalisa’ in 2021, has become the top influencer par excellence, surpassing even 70 million followers on Instagram. And even on Twitter, K-pop is no exception, breaking all possible records with exorbitant numbers. Twitter related to hashtags # K-pop is over 6 billion, and they come from as many as 20 different countries “. A highly competitive world as the record of suicides among very young stars seems to testify.

K-pop, which began its rise on a global scale in the first decade of the 2000s with bands such as 2NE1, BIGBANG, Super Junior, Wonder Girls, Girls Generations, then, after Psy

(Do you remember Gangnam Style? It was really trailblazing with a record video, the first in history to reach one billion views on YouTube, it was 2012) it had a real global explosion, thanks to BTS and BLACKPINK. The groups that over the years appear on the K-pop music scene are many, from Exo, to Twice, from ITZY to Aespa, from Stray Kidz to Ateez, many of which, like Got7, IZ * ONE have dissolved, to then become sometimes very successful soloists such as Sunmi and Somi. Eric Nam will be in concert in Italy in April 2022

“Through my music I try to spread a message of positivity and energy to the audience that listens to me – says KBlue – because K-pop is just that, an explosive charge of joy and vitality. And I would like K-Pop songs to be heard soon in Italian talent and music programs, such as the Sanremo Festival “.