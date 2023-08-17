Korua Naval Battle Photos The lights and thunder of Maria Pita defeated Drake

Eleven

Every 14 August A Coruña night is full of lights to mark the equatorsummer parties from the city. Fireworks show revives fighting between defenders one koruna And in May 1589 the English army always gathered thousands of people at Orzhan Cove, and yesterday was no exception.

Connected

Its launch began shortly before midnight FireworksThere were already many lovers of these celebrations vying to find places on the promenade with the best views and the most comfortable spots.

The less scrupulous did not hesitate to go down to the sands of the beaches to see it.

The closure of the promenade to traffic benefits the congregation present in the area with a large number of spectators who, despite the traditional nature of the event, do not hesitate to come year after year to consider it.

And the thing is that pyrotechnic craftsmen are able to surprise in each of its versions. war With new effects that generate battles led by hosts maria pita one way and the other Francis Drake Other’s

Explosions of light in all kinds of shapes and colors, as well as the rumbling sound of explosions, filled the sky during a 21-minute period. Naval battle, The conclusion of which was once again met with unanimous applause from those present. From opposing locations in the cove, the Las Esclaves roundabout and the Marino estate, the hypothetical contenders fired fifteen shots at each other, totaling more than 6,000 projectiles and 735 kg of pyrotechnic material,

Scaloni throws some parties which Mika, Amaia and Umberto Tozzi attend

The use of new technologies by the company responsible for the show also made it possible to coordinate the throws in such a way that they replicated the confrontation between defenders and attackers with the greatest possible presence. After all, how could it be otherwise, maria pita And in a new victorious evening they prevailed over the British.

Festivals in A Coruña 2023: O Castrillon, A Getira, Sagrada Família, Eris and Novo Meseiro celebrate their festivals in August

after the end of warThe festival is now in its second phase, with new concerts and offers in both the center and the neighbourhood, which these days also hold their own summer festivals.