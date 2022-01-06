Kosovo has banned cryptocurrency “mining” activities, more properly known as mining, to reduce electricity consumption in the country. The decision to impose the ban comes at a time when, due to global and geopolitical factors that do not concern cryptocurrencies, the price of energy has increased, but also as a result of specific problems in Kosovo.

The mining is the energy-intensive process through which many particularly powerful computers (and which require enormous cooling systems) contribute to the cryptocurrency system, specifically to the validation of transactions through blockchain, on which many cryptocurrencies are based, in some cases receiving a certain amount of the same cryptocurrencies as a reward.

The Kosovo government has made it known that, with the entry into force of the ban, the activities of mining in the country they will be identified and stopped. For some time now, planned blackouts have been organized in the country to try to cope with the energy shortage. As he wrote BBC, already at the end of 2021 the country had also had to stop, due to a technical problem, its largest coal plant, and had declared a state of emergency so as to be able to take drastic measures for the supply and rationing of electricity .

Kosovo – which has fewer than two million inhabitants and is the youngest European country and one of the poorest – is suffering more than others from the consequences of the energy crisis. In December, the country’s authorities said that nearly half of the energy used in the country was produced abroad. Before the crisis, the cost of electricity was particularly low, and Kosovo had become interesting for those who wanted to exploit that energy in an attempt to make mining of cryptocurrencies, an activity that if done elsewhere, with higher costs but equal revenues, would not have been able to generate profits. “Practice,” he wrote BBC, “Was particularly popular in the northern areas of Kosovo”, where many ethnic Serbs do not recognize the independence of Kosovo (which was part of Serbia until 2008) and refuse to pay their bills. Even before Kosovo, several other states had banned or at least severely restricted the activities of mining. They did so – among others and with differences from one case to another – also China, Iran and Kazakhstan.