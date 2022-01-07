KOSOVO. No bitcoin mining due to blackouts

The Kosovo government has decided to ban the cryptocurrency mining in the country due to the energy crisis and the lack of energy during the winter months.

To announce it in recent days, he reports BneIntellinews, Kosovo Minister of Economy Artane Rizvanolli. Cryptocurrency mining uses significant amounts of electricity to power computers that solve cryptographic equations to be rewarded with currency. It had become popular in the northern parts of the country where residents had been receiving free electricity for years, but the ongoing energy crisis forced Pristina to look for ways to control energy use.

The decision was based on a recommendation made by the government’s technical committee for emergency measures in the energy supply sector, which was established in late 2021. So far, the committee has held two meetings to identify and recommend measures to address the negative effects of the global energy crisis. “Law enforcement will stop the production of cryptocurrencies with the support of all relevant institutions that will identify the locations of such activities,” Rizvanolli said in a Facebook post.

The minister added that the decision is aimed at addressing any sudden or long-term lack of electricity generation, transmission or distribution capacity in order to overcome the energy crisis without further aggravating the situation. The government of Kosovo decided on 24 December to impose daily power cuts planned for a period of 60 days as part of the emergency measures to address the energy crisis.

The Kosovar energy system is facing enormous difficulties due to the significant increase in electricity consumption, insufficient domestic energy production and the global energy crisis which has led to a huge increase in electricity prices on international markets.

Prior to the current energy crisis, Bitcoin mining in northern Kosovo, populated mainly by ethnic Serbs, had flourished as the region’s inhabitants had paid nothing for electricity since the end of the Kosovo-Serbia conflict in 1999. cryptocurrency miners and investors in Kosovo shot up after bitcoin’s value began to rise rapidly in 2017.

However, on 11 October 2021 the Pristina Basic Court quashed a decision on the payment of 40 million euros in electricity bills for consumers in four northern Serbian-dominated municipalities, charged between 2012-2017 to other consumers.

Anna Lotti