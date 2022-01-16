News

Kosovo tackles Bitcoin, clearance sale and escape of “miners”

Posted on

PRIšTINA – The Government of Kosovo announced at the beginning of the year an immediate (albeit temporary) ban on all cryptocurrency extraction activities (the so-called “mining”), to alleviate the current energy crisis in the country.

As a result, from Facebook to Telegram, bitcoin enthusiasts have been trying for days to sell the computer equipment needed to “mine” the cryptocurrency. With many other enthusiasts, particularly in neighboring countries, who are taking advantage of it to get good deals at affordable prices. Others have even decided to move their business.

As reported by the Guardian, the incentive to “mine” in Kosovo, one of the poorest countries in Europe, was obvious: the high value of cryptocurrency combined with energy prices among the cheapest in Europe attracted a large number of “miners”, with the number of people mining cryptocurrencies having skyrocketed in recent years.

But the good times seem to be over – at least for now – with developments in Kosovo leading to several question marks about the future of bitcoin and other digital currencies.

On the energy level, Kosovo was particularly affected by the unexpected shutdown of one of its two old power plants, which forced the state to import around 40% of its energy from international markets – where prices have recently risen. to the stars.

The decision to introduce the ban was therefore a logical consequence, according to the Kosovar Minister of Economy, Artane Rizvanolli: “We have allocated 20 million euros for energy, which will probably not be enough, and this is taxpayers’ money that they subsidize electricity consumption, “he said, adding that” on the other hand we have crypto mining, which is an energy-intensive and unregulated activity. ” The decision, therefore, immediately seemed inevitable.

Since the Kosovar authorities announced the measure, police and financial officers have conducted several raids, seizing hundreds of hardware components.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

361
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
200
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
177
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
141
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
125
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
117
News

“I’m Mark Orion and I love you”
111
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
108
World

Donald Trump killed by a drone, the chilling video from Iran. Shock threat to the former president – Il Tempo
105
Business

50 years of Opel Rekord, the first successful diesel in Italy
102
News

‘Pretty Woman’ becomes a musical and talks about sexism and sex workers
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top