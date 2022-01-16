Kosovo tackles Bitcoin, clearance sale and escape of “miners”

PRIšTINA – The Government of Kosovo announced at the beginning of the year an immediate (albeit temporary) ban on all cryptocurrency extraction activities (the so-called “mining”), to alleviate the current energy crisis in the country.

As a result, from Facebook to Telegram, bitcoin enthusiasts have been trying for days to sell the computer equipment needed to “mine” the cryptocurrency. With many other enthusiasts, particularly in neighboring countries, who are taking advantage of it to get good deals at affordable prices. Others have even decided to move their business.

As reported by the Guardian, the incentive to “mine” in Kosovo, one of the poorest countries in Europe, was obvious: the high value of cryptocurrency combined with energy prices among the cheapest in Europe attracted a large number of “miners”, with the number of people mining cryptocurrencies having skyrocketed in recent years.

But the good times seem to be over – at least for now – with developments in Kosovo leading to several question marks about the future of bitcoin and other digital currencies.

On the energy level, Kosovo was particularly affected by the unexpected shutdown of one of its two old power plants, which forced the state to import around 40% of its energy from international markets – where prices have recently risen. to the stars.

The decision to introduce the ban was therefore a logical consequence, according to the Kosovar Minister of Economy, Artane Rizvanolli: “We have allocated 20 million euros for energy, which will probably not be enough, and this is taxpayers’ money that they subsidize electricity consumption, “he said, adding that” on the other hand we have crypto mining, which is an energy-intensive and unregulated activity. ” The decision, therefore, immediately seemed inevitable.

Since the Kosovar authorities announced the measure, police and financial officers have conducted several raids, seizing hundreds of hardware components.