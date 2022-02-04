Koulibaly and Anguissa quarantine, there are agreements between the Government and the FIGC and three examples in A.

What will happen when you return from the Cup of Africa of the two players of the Naples Kalidou Koulibaly and André Frank Zambo Anguissa? There has been talk of the possibility that the two may have to observe a quarantine period, but this is not the case.

Koulibaly and Anguissa, no quarantine

Upon returning to Italy from Cameroon is required fill in an online form of localization, as well as present a certificate stating the negative result of a molecular swab carried out in the 72 hours prior to entry into Italy, or an antigenic swab carried out in the twenty-four hours prior to entry into Italy. After entry, they should undergo fiduciary isolation and health surveillance for a period of ten daysand at the end it would be mandatory to carry out an additional molecular or antigenic buffer.

The legislation provides for exemptionsbecause the obligations of isolation ten days with subsequent molecular or antigen test they do not apply to admissions to sporting competitions of national interest in accordance with the provisions of art. 49, paragraph 5 of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 2 March 2021, and at the entrances for work reasons regulated by special security protocolsapproved by the competent health authority.

The agreements stipulated between the government and the FIGChence the absence of preventive quarantine for Koulibaly And Anguissa. Other examples in A league? The Algerian Bennacer of the Milanthe Ivorian Kessie always among the Rossoneri, as well as the Gambian Colley from the Sampdoria.