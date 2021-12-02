Koulibaly conditions, long recovery times! Back in 2022

Latest on the conditions of Koulibaly injured in Sassuolo Napoli Serie A. Bad blow for Spalletti’s team. THE Koulibaly’s recovery times are likely to be really very long. Updates from Il Mattino.

Naples: Koulibaly conditions

Another bewitched away match for Spalletti’s Napoli who gets back together in the final and loses three players during the match due to injury: Insigne, Fabian Ruiz and Koulibay who appears to be the most serious of the three injured. Meanwhile, news arrives from the newspaper Il Mattino today on newsstands regarding the conditions of Kalidou Kouliblay of Napoli which will have to be subjected to specific checks.

Koulibaly Napoli conditions

Koulibaly recovery times: when it comes back

The situation of Koulibaly and Fabian is different from that of Insigne, as confirmed by Spalletti. Resentment in the left leg flexor for Koulibaly and there is a fear of a strain, that it could mean almost a month off. After Anguissa and Osimhen now also Koulibaly and if he were to stay out for a month he risks returning directly after the Africa Cup of Nations. The priority seems to be Koulibaly, also because with Manolas still not in condition, it will still be up to Juan Jesus to occupy the place next to Rrahmani, while in the middle of the field Demme will have to speed up the times to be ready alongside Lobotka to replace Fabian Ruiz. Perhaps the only good news is precisely in the positive performance of the Slovak who for the second consecutive race managed to demonstrate his quality. Good sign, very good. Because at the moment the men available to Spalletti can be counted on the fingertips. The next matches cannot be wrong: first Atalanta and then Leicester (a game that risks being really without tomorrow for the future in the Europa League).

