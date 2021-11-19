Koulibaly on racism: “Irrati gave me the strength to fight. And I also thank Chiellini”

“At the beginning it is very difficult to metabolize the episodes of racism: you think you are wrong to scream that someone has hurt you. But the beauty is that the city makes you understand that you are not the wrong one”. To speak like this in the interview with DAZN is one of the most representative players of Napoli, Kalidou Koulibaly: “I think we can still do a lot to fight this problem, but I think we have made some progress compared to past years.”

“I love Giorgio Chiellini very much – continues Koulibaly talking about the issue of racism in football -. On the pitch I cannot be his friend, but outside he is an extraordinary person. He has always defended me on all fronts, he has also given me advice from footballer and as a man. He told me he was very sorry and apologized on behalf of all of Italy, it’s a fight that we all have to do together. He has always been close to me and helped me to move forward, he’s a good sign for the future “.

Finally, space also to the figure of the referee Irrati: “What he did during the Lazio-Napoli match in 2016 was a very strong gesture. He gave me another vision of the referees, telling me” if there is a problem, let’s stop the game “. I was surprised but I have to thank him, he gave me the strength to start fighting this discrimination with all my strength. If I became the man I am today it is also thanks to him”.