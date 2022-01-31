Koulibaly protagonist in the Africa Cup: what happened

The defender of the Naples, Kalidou Koulibaly, was one of the protagonists of the challenge between Senegal And Equatorial Guinea, valid for the quarter-finals of Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Anderlecht first risked causing opponents to equalize, with a touch of hand in the penalty area at 50 ‘. The referee has first indicated the disk, only to be recalled to VAR for a on field review. Converted the decision and sigh of relief for Koulibaly, saved by the short distance between the arm and the rest of the body, as well as by the ball.

QF4 | 🇸🇳 Senegal vs 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea Initially, a Penalty was awarded to the Equatorial Guinea team, over suspected Handball by Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly. A VAR check that followed, had a more detailed look. No Penalty! Image Credits: Be In Sports Xtra (United States) pic.twitter.com/JC3ht85VoF – 🎉🎆🥂 VWH Portsmouth – Party Network 🥂🎆🎉 (@VWHPortsmouth) January 30, 2022

However, Guinea managed to equalize shortly after. From there the central of the Naples has become the absolute protagonist among his own. First providing theassist for Kouyate’s 2-1 goal, around 70 ‘, with a head bowl on the developments of a corner. Then one of his throw from 30 meters kicked off the goal that ended the game definitively.

Koulibaly and Senegal they are the last team qualified for the semifinals, and will face Burkina Faso. Kick-off scheduled for Wednesday 2 February, at 8 pm.