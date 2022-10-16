Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian aren’t as close as they used to be

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were inseparable. However, the tide turned and Khloe and Kim Kardashian became a super team.

Speaking to Amanda Hirsch, host of Not skinny but not fat podcast, Kourtney divulged the facts of her split from Khloe.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian are closer now

Kourtney and Khloé have always done things together and notably seemed to team up against Kim Kardashian. Their relationship was also stronger because Kourtney and Kim were always at loggerheads.

However, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian aren’t that close anymore. It’s not because they have problems with each other, but because of the changes that occur in adulthood.

Kourtney explained that Khloe and Kim got pregnant around the same time, so naturally the two grew closer.

Kourtney had children before anyone else, so she often had to cancel her dates and calls with Khloe. As a result, Khloe and Kim grew closer and became good friends.

The mother-of-three also admitted that the situation was a little unpleasant. She and Kourtney had always been inseparable, and being the underdog was tough this time around. Kourtney explained:

“That’s when I was unhappy with the show, partly because of (Khloé and Kim) ganging up (against me). I felt like that was almost all Khloé and I did to Kim, and then they were kind of throwing it back at me.

Kourtney Kardashian went to therapy

Kourtney also revealed that she saw a therapist to deal with the situation and become “more self-aware”. Her estrangement from Khloe left her hardened, which only strengthened the bond between Khloe and Kim. She says:

“I love it now, but it’s hard and I felt really sensitive. I used to be such a bitch for so many years with no worries. No one could shake me. Nobody could shake me, nobody could say something mean to me because I would say something 20 times meaner in return.

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be in a better place now. Although she and Khloe have drifted apart, the two still follow each other. One can only hope that their relationship improves over time.