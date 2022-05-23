Kourtney and Travis Baker wedding, the Kardashian clan reunited in Portofino

Never two without three. After Las Vegas and Los Angeles, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker once again said “yes”. But this time, the couple bet on the European continent, Italy. The ceremony, held at Villa Olivetta in Portofino, brought together many stars. Among them, the entire Kardashian family (Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner, Khloé and Kim Kardashian), basketball player Devin Booker, Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, and even Stefano Gabbana. Kim and Kylie’s eldest children North (8) and Stormi (4) were also present along with the groom’s children Landon (18) and Alabama (16).

For this very special day, the mother of Mason (12 years old), Penelope (9 years old) and Reign (7 years old) opted for a mini corset dress in lace and satin signed Dolce & Gabbana, accompanied by a large veil. An outfit inspired by Italian lingerie from the 1960s. The 46-year-old musician, meanwhile, wore a double-breasted black suit also designed by the Italian house.

The Sunday nuptials were the culmination of this multi-day Dolce Vita. The festivities began on Friday with a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny, followed by a boat trip on Saturday afternoon.

