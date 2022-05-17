Kourtney and Travis’s wedding was secret but her daughter broadcast it live

kourtney kardashian and Travis Barker are officially husband and wife in a private ceremony this weekend in Santa Barbara, California. The 43-year-old socialite said “yes, I do” to her 46-year-old boyfriend. This was announced by TMZ, also ensuring that they will hold an Italian celebration in the near future.

They were only accompanied by their family and few friends. It is said that Kourtney Kardashian’s children did not attend but they have not confirmed it. Those who were present and even revealed secret details were Travis’ children, specifically his daughter Alabama who, despite being a secret ceremony, did a live broadcast.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

After the event they left in a black convertible with a “Just Married” sign. They wanted it to be so hidden that neither of them has published anything about it but TMZ obtained images of the marriage bond.

Travis wore a traditional black two-piece tailored suit while the socialite wore a very tight white dress that showed her shapely figure accompanied by a subtle bridal veil.

Everything was fine and kept secret but Travis’s daughter did not follow the rules and even broadcast her father’s wedding with Kourtney live through her official Instagram account. It is the third marriage of the Blink-182 drummer while the first of the eldest of the famous Clan because the father of her children Scott Disick never asked her to marry him.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wedding

A few days ago in the chapter of his series, he revealed that he had an accident and broke the engagement ring with which Travis asked him to marry him in October of last year. Now they are husband and wife and they enjoy a new family made up of her and his children.

Apparently the great absentee of the night was Kylie Jenner, her younger sister, because he was at the Billboard Awards accompanying his partner and father of his children, Travis Scott