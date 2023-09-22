Kourtney isn’t ‘comfortable’ filming ‘The Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian Was not backing down from the fight. On the upcoming season of his Hulu reality series, kardashianThe 42-year-old calls her elder sister, kourtney kardashian, to go away from the family. “You are a different person. You hate us,” she accuses the 44-year-old during the tense confrontation. “We all talked about it.” The back and forth continues until Courtney finally says, “You’re just a witch, and I hate you!”

good tv? Thorns. But insiders exclusively tell in contact The ongoing rift between Kim and Kourtney is taking a toll on the telegenic clan. Apart from the obvious discord between the two elder sisters, others in the family – including the younger sisters khloe kardashian and mother kris jenner – Has been dragged into the fight. “Khloé is tired of it all and doesn’t know how much longer she can keep playing peacemaker,” an insider says. Chris, on the other hand, is of two minds. “She hates to see the family fall apart,” the insider says, “but she realizes this kind of drama is needed to promote the show.”

One of their central issues: Kim’s constant movements. After all, in Kourtney’s mind, the SKIMS founder hails Kourt’s wedding to the Blink-182 drummer in May 2022 travis barker in Portofino, Italy, upon an agreement with the event’s hosts, Stefano Gabbana And domenico dolce Dolce & Gabbana’s.

Hurt and angry, the mother of three, who is currently expecting her first child with Travis, accused her sister of using her big day as a “business opportunity.” As far as their family business is concerned – both kardashian and its herald, keeping up with the Kardashians – Courtney’s dilemma enrages her sister. In 2020, Poosh founder stepped down kuwtk, call it “toxic environment”. She later told her family, “We’re very good at lifting each other up when we’re in trouble, but in a superficial way. “I don’t think we know how to be there for each other on a deeper level.”

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Sources say in contact Kim was angry over her sister’s elimination and blamed Kourt’s departure for the show’s demise. While The Court returns for the Hulu series, an insider says friction still exists. “Kourtney is her own person and doesn’t want to mix with the family anymore,” the source says. “She’s not that comfortable with filming Kardashian. “It’s too much of an intrusion on her life and she wants more privacy for herself and Travis and their family.” As he told Vogue Arabia after leaving kuwtk, “Privacy is something I value and find that it’s hard to balance with private moments on a reality show.” (Never forget, this was the same woman who gave Khloe a Brazilian wax and pulled her newborn baby out of her body for the TV cameras!)

According to insiders, instead, Kourtney would love to star in her own show based on her life with Travis, 47, and their blended family. In fact, like in contact It was previously reported that when Kourtney gives birth to her new baby, she plans to bring her camera into the delivery room. “She would love to have her own show so she can control what can and can’t be filmed,” says the source. “She gets upset when fights are exaggerated on TV, And Travis is upset to see that his wife gets very upset at the show. “It makes him feel protective of her.”

All this drives Kim crazy. “Kim doesn’t agree that being on TV is an invasion of her privacy and feels Kourtney is being a drama queen and is trying to break up kardashian Just like he did on the last show,” the source said. in contact,

For now, this fight will be shown on TV. “You think about things so you get angry,” Kim tried to explain during their fight. “I think about things so I’m getting angry.” As usual, Khloe played peacemaker, declaring, “These things can be fixed. “It’s not going to break us.”