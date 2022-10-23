Kourtney Kardashain seen in the evening with the ex of Kim Kardashian!

General alert! Kourtney Kardashian was recently spotted at the same party as her sister Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West.

Kourtney Kardashian is on all fronts ! This Monday, September 12, Kim Kardashian’s sister ran into Kanye West during a popular evening. Of the dissected reunion by tabloids around the world. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kourtney Kardashian is on cloud nine

Over the years, the Kardashian clan has become unmissable in the media! It all started with Kim launching Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

On screen, the businesswoman and her family have also agreed to lift the veil on their daily life in LA And there were constant twists and turns throughout the episodes.

Everything was put in the spotlight: marriages, births, breakups. Ambitious and born hardworking, Kim Kardashian has knew how to build a real empire.

Her marriage to Kanye West also had the merit of unleashing passions. Just like their divorce!

But never mind! The ex-lovers are trying hard to stay on good terms for the well-being of their 4 children.

Besides Kim Kardashian, her older sister Kourtney chains the Ones magazines because of its topicality. For several months, the ex of Scott Disick file besides the perfect love with Travis Barker.

After uniting a first time in Las Vegas with her darling, the pretty brunette also remarried with great fanfare in Italy! Complementary and inseparable, the lovebirds do not let go of a sole!

“Travis loves Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and he’s a great guy.”, has also admitted an anonymous source as indicated by People. On September 12, 2022, the duo made a remarkable appearance at a party organized for New York Fashion Week : Vogue World.

Kanye West steals the show

Unsurprisingly, the paparazzi went wild when they spotted Kourtney Kardashian and her darling Travis Barker. Granted, the two stars bet on incredible leather outfits.

As usual, the happy mother of three gave a memorable style lesson! Thus, with her sublime tight dress and patent leather boots, Kris Jenner’s daughter attracted all eyes!

The main interested party also bet on gloves and a nice bag! Without forgetting the glasses of stars. As for her hairstyle, Kim Kardashian’s sister left her hair down. She also opted for a middle parting.

Her man also delighted his admirers with his outfit. The musician bet on an elegant white sleeveless shirt. And to pimp up her look, Khloé Kardashian’s brother-in-law also decided to wear black pants with a trench coat of the same color.

And that’s not all ! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also crossed paths with Kanye West during this very popular evening.

As usual, the interpreter of Stronger made the show in front of the journalists. A simple brown hoodie and a leather jacket for Jay-Z’s ex-sidekick.

If he recently made headlines on social networks by tackling the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kanye West stood up when he saw Kourtney Kardashian and her husband. Phew!