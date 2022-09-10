Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, proudly shows off true skin texture, including natural wrinkled hands, in new video for Lemme

Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 35 4 minutes read

KOURTNEY Kardashian didn’t shy away from coming true in a new video for her new clothing and merchandising line, Lemme.

The Kardashian star showed off her natural look while biking through a desert.

She also showed off her unmodified skin while wearing her huge engagement ring

5

In the quick video, Kourtney wore a rainbow of colors – including an open green blouse over an orange top, with turquoise pants underneath.

She also showed off her sweet bmx moves, jumping from a low ramp to the top of a pink bike with green wheels.

During the promo, the 43-year-old offered a close-up of her hand, showing off not only her wrinkled fingers and painted fingernails, but also the million-dollar engagement ring given to her by her husband, Travis Barker.

Kardashian fans shocked as Kris snubs Kourtney and stokes flame of sibling rivalry

Kourtney shows off her bra and bare belly on video as fans think she's pregnant

The eight-carat gem sits on a simple pavé band, pushing the eye towards the stunning center gem.

And following Kardashian’s apparent foot fetish, the reality star hopped off her bike barefoot, allowing the camera to linger on her manicured toes.

The big toe has been painted with the logo of his new company.

Earlier this week, The US Sun exclusively revealed Kourtney’s secret plans for Lemme shortly after her announcement.

Most read in Entertainment

According to official documents obtained by The US Sun, Lemme will include production of “bags, purses, totes, wallets, clutches and apparel.”

Other categories included in the mark are listed as “games, toys and sporting goods”.

The US Sun can also reveal that Kourtney has turned to her longtime friend Simon Huck for PR help, who is the owner of New York’s successful PR firm Command Entertainment Group. .

Kourtney teamed up with Simon’s New York company to help promote Lemme’s launch — and he even left a cheeky comment in his post.

But it looks like Kourtney isn’t quite done yet.

The US Sun has learned that the model is also secretly developing a new brand of vitamins called Unplug.

While Lemme’s brand covers clothing and merchandise, Unplug deals with vitamins and pharmaceuticals.

Unplug’s trademark is intended to cover the categories of “vitamins, supplements, vitamin-enriched foods and beverages, and vitamin cases.”

The secret mark also includes: “Adhesives; chemicals and chemical compositions; drugs and pharmaceutical preparations; dental, medical and surgical appliances; food and food ingredients; cosmetics and toiletries, and detergents and soaps. »

Elon Musk and Twitter's legal battle hurts crime victims, expert warns

The hairstylist shares the mistakes that are aging you, including the wrong way to cover grays

The Unplug trademark also covers: “Dietetic substances adapted for medical use; baby food; plasters; materials for dressings; materials for filling teeth; dental wax; disinfectants; preparations for destroying vermin, fungicides and herbicides’.

Although Lemme and Unplug were filed on the same day, it is not yet clear whether the two branding companies are related or not.

Kourtney filmed the brief video to promote her new clothing line

5

She also splashed the company's logo and colors on her toes

5

Kourtney then develops a new brand of vitamins after announcing Lemme

5

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 35 4 minutes read

Related Articles

If you are interested in knowing how the 70 years of the reign of Elizabeth II were, you have to see “The Crown” on the Netflix platform.

17 mins ago

PSG: Neymar is totally on fire for Lionel Messi

18 mins ago

Star Wars Releases New Andor Trailer at Disney D23 Expo

27 mins ago

The Outfit, a tailor-made thriller

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button