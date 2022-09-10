Kourtney Kardashian, 43, proudly shows off true skin texture, including natural wrinkled hands, in new video for Lemme

KOURTNEY Kardashian didn’t shy away from coming true in a new video for her new clothing and merchandising line, Lemme.

The Kardashian star showed off her natural look while biking through a desert.

In the quick video, Kourtney wore a rainbow of colors – including an open green blouse over an orange top, with turquoise pants underneath.

She also showed off her sweet bmx moves, jumping from a low ramp to the top of a pink bike with green wheels.

During the promo, the 43-year-old offered a close-up of her hand, showing off not only her wrinkled fingers and painted fingernails, but also the million-dollar engagement ring given to her by her husband, Travis Barker.

The eight-carat gem sits on a simple pavé band, pushing the eye towards the stunning center gem.

And following Kardashian’s apparent foot fetish, the reality star hopped off her bike barefoot, allowing the camera to linger on her manicured toes.

The big toe has been painted with the logo of his new company.

Earlier this week, The US Sun exclusively revealed Kourtney’s secret plans for Lemme shortly after her announcement.

According to official documents obtained by The US Sun, Lemme will include production of “bags, purses, totes, wallets, clutches and apparel.”

Other categories included in the mark are listed as “games, toys and sporting goods”.

The US Sun can also reveal that Kourtney has turned to her longtime friend Simon Huck for PR help, who is the owner of New York’s successful PR firm Command Entertainment Group. .

Kourtney teamed up with Simon’s New York company to help promote Lemme’s launch — and he even left a cheeky comment in his post.

But it looks like Kourtney isn’t quite done yet.

The US Sun has learned that the model is also secretly developing a new brand of vitamins called Unplug.

While Lemme’s brand covers clothing and merchandise, Unplug deals with vitamins and pharmaceuticals.

Unplug’s trademark is intended to cover the categories of “vitamins, supplements, vitamin-enriched foods and beverages, and vitamin cases.”

The secret mark also includes: “Adhesives; chemicals and chemical compositions; drugs and pharmaceutical preparations; dental, medical and surgical appliances; food and food ingredients; cosmetics and toiletries, and detergents and soaps. »

The Unplug trademark also covers: “Dietetic substances adapted for medical use; baby food; plasters; materials for dressings; materials for filling teeth; dental wax; disinfectants; preparations for destroying vermin, fungicides and herbicides’.

Although Lemme and Unplug were filed on the same day, it is not yet clear whether the two branding companies are related or not.

