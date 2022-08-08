Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Rocks in a Sleek Zip-Up Swimsuit and Gloves on the Lake: Pics

Image Credit: Splashnews

Kourtney Kardashian always wears some kind of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 43-year-old posted two photos of herself wearing a black SKIMS one-piece swimsuit with a full-front zipper and she completed her look with a pair of long, tight black gloves.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney posted both photos with the caption, “I [blue heart emoji] lake life. In the first photo, Kourt wore a life jacket over her costume as she posed at the end of the boat. She was grinning from ear to ear while wearing the long black gloves as her feet were in the water.

In the second photo, Kourtney showed off her amazing figure in a skintight, sleeveless black one-piece with a zip front and high waisted bottoms. Kourtney posed on her knees while showing off the matching ones and gloves as the sun hit her face.

Kourtney has worn a slew of sexy swimsuits this summer and aside from this one-piece, she recently posted photos of herself wearing a Skims Summer Mesh Plunge Bralet in Obsidian Print. The plunging top showed off ample cleavage as she posed soaking wet by the pool for the sexy pic.

Along with those swimsuits, she also wore a baby pink Alessandra Rich Choker-Detail bikini set with a criss-cross strap top and matching high-waisted bottom. She styled the bikini with a matching high-waisted Alessandra Rich checkerboard-print miniskirt, oversized pink sunglasses, a pink Prada bucket hat and pink Prada logo-embroidered terry-cloth slides.