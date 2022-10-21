Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian abandons her IVF process

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

While she married drummer Travis Barker last May, Kourtney Kardashian did not hide her desire for a child on the show The Kardashians. She had also shown her IVF course, for a medicalized pregnancy.

After several months of trying, 43-year-old Kourtney Kardashian said she was taking a break from the in vitro fertilization process.

A process with far-reaching consequences

In the podcast Not Skinny but Not Fat of Dear Mediathe star confided in the effects of this process on her health and her mind: “I know it’s helped, you know, so many people, but it’s just not for me. It really impacted my health and my – even mentally – hormones, medications, you have to be asleep every time.”

Kourtney Kardashian also clarified the side effects on her daily energy: “My energy levels since starting IVF have been really low and yet I haven’t had it since January or February, and my energy levels are still really low. » She finally concluded with her decision to end this cumbersome process: “We are done with IVF for now and we repeat prayers and hope that God blesses us with a baby,” she explained on the podcast. One thing is certain, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker do not lose hope.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie will be Callas in the new Larrain film – Cinema

1 min ago

‘Black Adam’ reveals the future of DC in its post-credits scene

10 mins ago

Katy Perry plans new album and world tour

11 mins ago

Maria: Pablo Larraín will direct Angelina Jolie in the Maria Callas biopic

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button