Kourtney Kardashian accused of endangering her son!

By sharing photos of her little family on her social networks, Kourtney Kardashian did not expect to be accused of having endangered her boy!

Kourtney Kardashian at the heart of criticism

Nothing is going well for Kourtney Kardashian! She continues to be criticized on social networks. This time, it is neither her outfit that agitates the Web, nor her confidences or her behavior with her husband Travis Barker, but her actions with her children.

As you know, Kourtney Kardashian is a mother hen. She is also very close to her little ones. But since she is married to her favorite singer, her fans accuse her of neglecting her children.

This August 8, 2022, Kim Kardashian’s sister shared photos taken during her family trip to a lake. A photo had the gift of annoying the Web.

We then see the pretty brunette hugging her daughter Penelope. The whole little family is on a boat with Travis Barker. As the Blink-182 drummer strikes his best pose, netizens noticed a detail that sparked backlash.

A photo shows Reign, sleeping in the back of the boat. He was not wearing a life jacket:“The little boy was not wearing a life jacket and was leaning on the back of the boat to take a nap,” specifies our colleagues from The Mirror.

Here is who had the gift of agitating the Web: “No life jacket? “, “It’s totally the Kardashians! It’s always like that! When are they going to take the supervision of their children seriously? “, “she makes fun of her son”, “it’s sad”.

A baby on the way?

Kourtney Kardashian has yet to respond to all these criticisms. She prefers to focus on her moments of happiness with her loved ones. It must be said that she does not miss a single moment since her darling came close to disaster.

He therefore suffered from pancreatitis which is an inflammation of the pancreas. A shock for Kourtney Kardashian: “ Oh, what a scary and sad week this has been. Our health is important… And sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. »

“So Travis and I went together for a routine endoscopy. And he ended up with severe and life-threatening pancreatitis. I am grateful to God for healing my husband. Thank you for all your prayers for him and for us, for the immense outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and grateful. »

The two lovebirds love each other so much that there are therefore many internet users to think that she is pregnant with him: “I think she’s pregnant. “, “it is obvious that she is expecting a baby”, “I think she posts old photos to him, but this is new for us, she hides her belly herself. »

So is the star of The Kardashians expecting a happy event?