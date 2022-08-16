Kourtney Kardashian accused of ‘making fun of the poor’ and acting ‘out of touch’ in ‘insulting’ new post

KOURTNEY Kardashian has been accused by fans of ‘making fun of the poor’ and being ‘out of touch’.

The criticism comes after the reality TV star posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of a makeshift dinner table in an overgrown backyard.

The post shows a ping pong table that serves as a dining table for 10 people.

The layout also includes white plastic garden chairs and wooden stools.

The shrubs surrounding the table are overgrown with weeds.

The post is from the “SomewhereIWouldLikeToLive” account, which shows a variety of dinner table settings.

However, fans of a popular Kardashian social media thread are under the impression that Kourtney was “making fun of the poor.”

One fan wrote, “I live in rural Mexico and we do this over the holidays but that’s because we don’t have more space not by choice lmaooo. What is Kourtney even thinking about. »

“She wouldn’t last 5 seconds in that person’s 15×15 foot garden sitting on dirty lawn chairs eating those cheap fucking plastic plates,” said another.

Another fan wrote, “Kourtney this is so out of touch. »

“LMAO, these girls have been rich since birth. She is so ignorant. It’s really insulting like she’s making fun of us poor people,” another fan said.

DINNER FOR 10

Kourtney’s post comes after her stepdaughter, Alabama, 16, posted a video to her Instagram Stories showing off Kourtney and Travis’ huge dining table.

Travis Barker’s daughter, 46, posted a video of her entering the venue with a giant table that could easily seat ten people.

The table decor follows a simple black and white pattern.

A variety of dishes sit in the middle of the table, allowing a choice of meals.

We hear Alabama say, “It’s so pretty!” »

The teen also tagged Chef K, the Kardashians’ personal chef, with the caption, “Family dinner.”

The chef also added her own photos on Instagram of some of the dishes she prepared for the famous family.

Chef K usually creates gluten-free and meat-free meals because Kourtney, 42, and Travis are both vegan.

Kourtney also posted a variety of close-ups of the family dinner on Instagram.

WONDERFUL HOUSE

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also recently posted a photo from inside her $9 million home on her Instagram Stories.

Pictured, Kourtney’s youngest son Reign, seven, eats a late morning breakfast from the comfort of the floor.

Kourtney, 43, shares Reign, as well as her eldest son Mason, 12, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick, 39.

The image shows the youngest of the Poosh founder eating Mickey Mouse pancakes while his mother decorated the still with a heart emoji.

The Los Angeles native also gave fans a peek outside her Calabasas home when she shared a photo of Penelope and Reign outside on a mini ATV.

Kourtney captured its brick and stone construction surrounded, if not covered, by lush vegetation.

