Kourtney Kardashian admits breaking her engagement ring

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker credit:Bang Showbiz

Kourtney Kardashian accidentally broke her estimated million dollar engagement ring. The reality star, who recently got engaged to fellow Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, actually revealed on an episode of new series ‘The Kardashians’ that she broke her 12-carat ring signed Lorraine Schwartz just a few days after her marriage proposal. In a conversation with her mother Kris Jenner, Kourtney said she broke the ring when she accidentally stepped on it. The incident upset her enormously and she does not hide having cried a lot.

She said: “I was sitting on the floor folding t-shirts and I took the ring off. I put it next to me on the floor thinking it would be in the right place. I had to grab something from my closet and when I came downstairs I stepped on the ring.”

Kourtney continued, “I cried hysterically for hours. Then I called Travis and said, ‘I did a big, big stupid thing.’ And he did what he could, but it pissed me off. really put me in all my states.”

Recently, Kris Jenner admitted that while she would like to talk about it, she couldn’t say anything about the lovebirds’ impending wedding and had to keep all the preparations a secret until they made an announcement themselves.