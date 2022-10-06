Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian admits her relationship with her sisters isn’t as close

Kourtney Kardashian explains how her relationship with sisters Kim and Khloé has changed over the years.

When he appeared on the Not skinny but not fat podcast this week, the POOSH founder revealed that she and Khloé — who were once inseparable — just aren’t as close as they used to be.

“I think life isn’t the same,” Kardashian explained on the podcast. “I think I’m in a different place.”

She went on to say that after Khloé and Kim had children around the same time. they got closer.

“I just felt like they really bonded. They were going through the same things,” Kourtney continued. “That’s when I was unhappy with the show, partly because of [Khloé and Kim] a kind of grouping [on me]. I felt like that was almost all Khloé and I did to Kim, and then they were kind of throwing it back at me.

But, while they may not be super close these days, Kourtney says she and Khloé will always share a special bond.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Kourtney talked about going to therapy, which is how she feels she’s become “more self-aware.”

“I love it now, but it’s hard and I felt really sensitive,” she explained. “I was used to being such an ab***h for so many years without any care. No one could shake me. Nobody could shake me, nobody could say something mean to me because I would say something 20 times meaner in return.

She also shared that she felt “pushed to do IVF” with her husband Travis Barker, but revealed that they were “now done with IVF” and hope “God bless [them] with a baby.

