Kourtney Kardashian all in lace like (was) Britney Spears

Black bob + sensual look. If we add the iconic component to the outfit, it is immediately showered with likes. Which in fact was not lacking when Kourtney Kardashian posted a snapshot on his Instagram page in mini dress entirely in lace, with long sleeves and very hot, instantly triggering not only appreciation but also a déjà vu social.

Oops, where have we already seen this outfit? Let’s put the REWIND and press STOP in September 2001. At the MTV Video Music Awards the singer of the moment, Britney Spears, pop princess, she’s wearing exactly that dress from the Dolce & Gabbana collection of that year completed by lingerie black and a pair of super 00s sandals.

In the present, however, the heiress equally combines the dress with underwear total black but add a personal touch with a pair of lace stockings and black pumps decorated with silver studs. There caption it simply reads: «@ Dolce & Gabbana 2001».

It is not clear whether Kourtney Kardashian, through this dress, wanted to express her solidarity with Spears, engaged in a long legal battle to free herself from paternal protection. On the other hand, the homage to the pop star of the his stylist Dani Michelle who, on her profile, under the photo of Kourtney wrote: «Free Britney».

That it was worn to follow the trend of the moment (on Google searches for vintage dresses have grown by 25%, a trend that from the stars comes to conquer everyone) or to show closeness, the two-decade D&G suit has hit the mark.

And it has also brought luck to the one who first believed in her tailoring potential: in these hours Jamie Spears has filed a petition asking for the end of her protection on her daughter. Now it’s up to some other celebs to dust off a new legendary outfit of the singer on September 29, the date of the next audience. At the 2001 VMA’s Britney sang I’m slave 4 U, today it flies to freedom. We believe in the magic of fashion.

