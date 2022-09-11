Kourtney Kardashian almost overflows with sexy lingerie and shows major cleavage for new TikTok

KOURTNEY Kardashian narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in a new TikTok as she shows off sexy white lingerie.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum paraded her curvy figure in revealing outfits despite the pregnancy rumors raging.

5

Now Kourtney, 43, has flaunted her cleavage in a sexy new video shared on her TikTok profile.

The reality TV star modeled a lacy white teddy with no bra underneath as she had her hair and makeup done by her team.

The TV personality pursed her lips at the camera with a sultry expression, before switching shots to show various footage from her teenage years.

Kourtney was just inches away from a wardrobe malfunction as she filmed herself in the racy outfit.

HOT MOM

The Poosh founder shared photos of thirst traps on social media, flaunting her curvy figure despite pregnancy rumors from fans.

Earlier this week, she gave her viewers a glimpse of her bare midriff in a new video.

The reality TV star randomly decided to do a handstand against a wall.

While wearing striped silk pajamas, Kourt pulled off the maneuver, as her shirt slipped up, exposing her bra underneath.

Fans couldn’t help but notice her bare midriff looking for a clue that she might be pregnant.

KOURT’S INDICES

Her handstand video came as the reality star’s husband apparently dropped a major hint on his social media about a potential pregnancy.

The Blink-182 rocker took to his Instagram Stories to proudly show off a mug with a tell-all message.

The brown mug read “Greatest Dad Ever”.

Travis, 46, added a small man emoji to the photo, placing the person on the edge of the glass.

FAMILY AFFAIRS

The musician is already the father of teenagers Landon and Alabama Barker, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney, meanwhile, has three children of her own.

She shares son Mason, daughter Penelope and youngest child Reign with ex Scott Disick.

While she and Travis had been trying for a baby of their own for some time, they faced several setbacks on their journey.

Much of the process was documented in the first season of The Kardashians.

TIPS FOR FANS

Despite documenting their struggles, fans have become convinced that Kourtney and her man are secretly waiting.

Kourtney recently tried to squash pregnancy rumors in a recent mirror selfie shared on her Instagram feed.

Amid a series of photos from her trip to London with husband Travis Barker, 46, the reality TV star flashed her bare midriff in the blink of an eye.

He looked flat and toned despite speculation that she might be pregnant.

In another photo, the Hulu star indulged in fries and rolls, breaking her diet while on vacation.

Fans were also convinced the Poosh founder was hiding something in a promotional photo from The Kardashians’ second season.

In the glitzy photo, Kendall Jenner, Khloé, Momager Kris, Kim and Kylie Jenner all posed in black on a bare angled couch while Kourtney stood furthest back.

Not only that, but she seemed to strategically hide her midriff behind Kylie while filming.

She also wore a loose, frilly dress while her sisters all wore form-fitting, form-fitting outfits.

5

5