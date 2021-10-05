Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae would no longer be friends

The friendship between Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae is perhaps one of the most unexpected and absurd of the showbiz. But since the two met – Addison was a guest star for a tiktok of the son of Kourtney, Mason, in 2020 – have become inseparable so much that, for a moment, the sisters Kardashian they thought there was also a flirtation.

In the space of a few months, as evidenced by the numerous photographs posted on social media, the friendship was cemented more and more so that the former partner of Scott Disick it would have been fundamental in the current love story of the tiktoker: she would have been the one to introduce him Omer Fedi, her new boyfriend.

For a few days, however, things don’t seem to be going as well as before. Kourtney he would, in fact, have decided to move away from Addison after hearing some comments about his private life, released during an interview. The founder of Poosh he would not have appreciated this intrusion into his privacy and would have interrupted, at least for the moment, relations with the girl.

Addison, interviewed by Andy Cohen, stated that the couple formed by Kourtney And Scott it was destined to end and that the two weren’t meant to be together at all. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters no longer wants to talk about her former relationship because he wants to focus only on his future with Travis Barker.

Some people close to the two girls would have told tabloids that this quarrel was already in the air and that the friendship between the two is not destined to last., but it is attributable only to one phase of the life of Kourtney. We’ll see if future developments confirm this theory!

