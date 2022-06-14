Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow release a VERY peculiar smelling candle

When Kourtney Kardashian launched in 2019 Poosh, her lifestyle, beauty and wellness blog (Poosh is the nickname she gives to her daughter Penelope), it was immediately compared to Goop, the lifestyle, beauty and wellness blog of Gwyneth Paltrow created in 2008 (in other words a quasi-pioneer of the genre). Competitors and experts in WTF tips and don’ts, yes. But enemies, no. “This idea that women have to compete is a legacy of patriarchy, there is room for EVERY woman to achieve her dreamssaid the actress. I fell prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it’s coming from. Now I’m so happy when I see new wellness businesses, there’s room for all of us. »

Proof that there is no animosity between them, Kourtney and Gwyneth have decided to join forces and offer a collaboration of the kind unexpected, unsuspected, improbable. And that hurts the wallet.

You probably remember the scented candles ” vagina » (of the explosive kind) and « Orgasm by Gwyneth Paltrow? Well, they created one of the same kind with an equally poetic name: “This Smells Like My Pooshy” (we will not translate, no need). A candle that is presented as “playful and sexy at the same time” (understand who can) and which has notes of black gardenia, geranium, green pepper, Timur berry, honeysuckle, ylang-ylang and oak moss. This Goop x Poosh collab obviously has a price: 75 dollars (71 euros).

