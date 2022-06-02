Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow team up for wellness collaboration

Kourtney Kardashian The Kardashians teams up with Gwyneth Paltrow for a collaboration between their Poosh and Goop brands. Both celebrities are dedicated to creating wellness brands that educate women on how to take care of their health, as well as advice on parenting, mindfulness and fashion advice. Goop was founded by Gwyneth in 2008, and The Kardashians star followed suit more than a decade later. However, the actress never saw Kourtney as competition. Recently, Gwyneth did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories where a fan asked her if she thought the reality star copied her brand. The actress said no.

Instead, Gwyneth explained that there’s room for all women to thrive in the business world, and both of their businesses can thrive without having to compete. She also praised Kourtney as a person and admitted that she was a big supporter of her relationship with Travis Barker. In the preview for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Gwyneth makes an appearance and says she thinks it’s great that two women from the same industry get together. Kourtney also reveals that the actress wants to do a Poosh x Goop candle.

Now the collaboration is official, as Poosh and Goop announced on their Instagram pages. Poosh shared a photo of Kourtney and Gwyneth together, captioning it: “the collaboration we’ve all been waiting for. Be ready to meet your match tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. PT.Goop shared the same photo but wrote a different caption that read: “The goop x poosh collaboration is coming soon… drop your predictions below.Fans expressed their excitement in the comments of both posts, with one fan writing: “The bond the girls have been waiting for.“

Poosh founder Kourtney has been open about her passion for health awareness and clean eating for some time now. In an episode of keeping up with the Kardashians, Kourtney tried to encourage her sister Kim Kardashian not to include real candy at their joint Candy Land-themed birthday party for their daughters, North West and Penelope Disick. Then, in a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney encouraged her children to eat salad despite the hesitation of her son Reign. The star created Poosh to further encourage health awareness.

It’s great to see the two health companies teaming up for a collaboration that fans of both brands can enjoy. Whereas The Kardashians The star’s Poosh brand may seem very similar to Goop, there’s no need for the companies to compete when they can both co-exist. Fans are so excited to see what the collaboration has to offer and can’t wait to see the behind-the-scenes process on the new episode of The Kardashians. Kourtney and Gwyneth are sure to give fans exactly what they want with their Poosh x Goop partnership.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.

Sources: Poosh/Instagram, Goop/Instagram

