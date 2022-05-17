Kourtney Kardashian and Julia Fox are completely fans of this young designer

“I contacted the team of Julia Fox to create a look made just for her.” Explain Tara Hakinthis Irish designer, when talking about the manicure-inspired outfit designed for the star of Uncut Gems, last month. “It was a first for me. His way of appropriating contemporary pop culture is super interesting.”

“My motivation and my desire to create are anchored in me; I can’t see myself doing anything else and I wasn’t good at anything else” – Tara Hakin

Courtesy of Tara Hakin

Vocation

long before Tara Hakin dresses the most fashionable stars of fashion with its inimitably stylish creations, among others Paloma Elsesser, Jorja Smith, Iris Law and Kourtney Kardashian, than some of the famous faces spotted wearing items from her eponymous line in 2022, the 26-year-old Brighton University graduate knew her craftsmanship and perseverance would lead her in the right direction. “My motivation and my desire to create are anchored in me; I do not see myself doing anything else and I was not good at anything else, because my head was always elsewhere.

Courtesy of Tara Hakin

Like many creators during the pandemic, Tara Hakin, who greeted us from Donaghadee, a small town just outside Belfast, wondered what new she could bring to the fashion industry, a market which, as we know, is saturated and where new creators never cease to surprise us. “I felt lost before the pandemic, and it showed,” she recalls. Turns out, her daring, sculptural clothes were just the breath of fresh air the fashion industry needed.

Seductive, sensual and versatile

The innovative creations of Tara Hakin are seductive, sensual and versatile. Styles range from striking one-shoulder body-con dresses adorned with abstract car crash images, to low-waisted sliced ​​pants that drop to the hips, to wet-look lycra swimsuits embellished with floral details. a systematically unique iconography.