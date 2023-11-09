Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner confront Tristan Thompson over past cheating and demand ‘So why do you do it?’

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have spoken out about Tristan Thompson’s past cheating.

The reality star sisters sat down with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-wife to reveal all about their past dating history.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have spoken out about Tristan Thompson’s past cheating Credit: Hulu

The basketball player spoke to Khloe’s family about his past cheating Credit: Hulu

Tristan, 32, talked to both Kourtney and Kylie about the upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

Fans were given a glimpse of the intense conversation at the end of season four, episode seven, which premiered on Thursday.

Khloe sat opposite her ex-wife in a white turtleneck jumper and denim jeans, showing off her toned body at the start of the segment.

She told him: “In this family when you do something to one of us it affects everyone.”

The scene cut to Tristan driving away in his lavish car to another Los Angeles mansion.

“I’m at a place now where I can admit my mistakes,” he said.

The basketball player was wearing a black button-up shirt with matching shorts.

Kylie chimed in next and said: “Tristan is coming over and I’m feeling a little nervous.”

The next scene showed Tristan sitting across from Kylie on a sofa in her garden.

The model was wearing a red bodysuit and jeans, had light make-up and her brown hair was open.

Tristan waved his arms around and claimed: “Everyone’s affected a little differently, you know, but I think you were affected the most.”

The cameras cut again before showing Kourtney hugging Tristan in their home.

Khloe’s now-ex wife wore a gray sweatsuit and Kourtney donned a green and navy sweater.

Mom sat down and asked: “On a scale of one to ten, how scared are you?”

Kourtney had a notebook in her lap and was ready to grill Tristan.

She continued in the confessional: “Tristan and I are not really connected and I can’t fake it.”

Courtney asked: “Do you feel anything?”

Tristan looked guilty before revealing: “When I cheated, I felt disgusted the next day.”

She insisted: “Then why do you do it again?”

Tristan reflected away from the camera.

The entire conversation will air on Thursday.

The conversation was the first time Kardashian directly addressed the cheating scandal involving Tristan and Khloe.

Tristan and Khloe have two children, with Khloe announcing that their 1-year-old son, Tatum Thompson, was born via surrogate in 2022.

They shared a rocky relationship where it was reported that Tristan cheated on the Good American founder three times.

After a lot of cheating rumors, Tristan shocked the Kardashians and their fans when he was spotted with Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, 25.

Tristan hosted an after-party with Drake in Santa Monica, where he was seen getting close to Jordan.

Tristan initially denied the infidelity rumors via Twitter, writing: “Fake news.”

However, an insider told US Weekly that after confronting the Cleveland Cavaliers player: “He admitted it.”

Following the scandal, Khloe, along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, ended her relationship with Tristan and her friendship with Jordyn.

Tristan then had to issue an official apology after it was revealed that he had an affair with fitness model Maralee Nicholls, 33, while he was in a relationship with Khloe and expecting their second child.

She also gave birth to Marali’s son, Theo, whom she has not yet met.

According to legal documents dated August 2022, the athlete offered to pay Marali $75,000 instead of paying monthly child support.

Khloe said the pair are no longer romantically involved, but are still in each other’s lives as co-parents.

It was reported that she traveled to Toronto to console Tristan after Tristan’s mother passed away in January.

Tristan visits Kylie’s house Credit: Hulu

Fans were able to learn about Tristan’s cheating for the first time Credit: Hulu