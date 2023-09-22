Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr pose together to show off their pregnant bellies. news

Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr, 44 and 40 years old respectively, were announced this last fifth fair (21) and they will appear together in a photo showing their pregnant belly. Like a socialite waiting for her first child travis barkerThe model will be the third Herdeiro to be in a relationship with a Snapchat executive, Evan Spiegel.

While Kourtney wore a casual macacao red dress, Miranda showed off part of her stomach through a lilac blouse that skimmed a little. To relax, we both pour a drink on our stomachs, while we also taste smoothies.

Miranda Kerr and Kourtney Kardashian – Photo: Reproducao

The model and businesswoman shared a photo with a member of the Kardashian family, saying, “I love finding another pregnant mom.” “Sweetheart! That’s a lot of babies,” one follower commented. “A more legal pairing”, Ainda praises Ainda Um Fa.

Kourtney Kardashian undergoes emergency fetal surgery

With three children from a previous relationship, Kourtney Kardashian was scared of being hospitalized due to complications from her pregnancy. After undergoing emergency surgical intervention, a celebrity disappeared on social networks.

Kourtney Kardashian has been released from the hospital after a medical emergency – Photo: The Grosby Group

“As someone who has experienced three very difficult pregnancies, was I not prepared to undergo emergency fetal surgery? I did not believe that someone who had not experienced a similar situation could have this emotional feeling.” can understand. I have to completely understand and respect the new “more than you fight for your children’s hair during pregnancy, she wrote in a publication, in which she is also grateful to the professionals who helped her children Saved his life.

