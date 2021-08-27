Kourtney Kardashian and the new much desired haircut

Anything that does the Kardashian family is of interest, so the new haircut of Kourtney did not go unnoticed. The sister of the iconic Kim has been buying up likes, getting immediate support from her social community after showing off the new glamorous hairstyle of the summer, the credit of which goes to Peter Savic. The latter is a name well known to the reality audience Keeping up with the Kardashians, having been the trusted hairstylist of America’s most talked about family for ten years.

Kourtney Kardashian’s new cut

So far, Kourtney Kardashian has always sported long black hair (so long it touches the lower back), also dabbling in different hairstyles. Still, her trusted hairdresser told People that he had long dreamed of making a clean break, obtaining an easier look. This choice, apparently quite drastic considering the initial length of her hair, had actually been in the air for a while. “Kourtney always had it in mind to cut her hair someday. Hers is a soft, simple and feminine cut. I cut about eight / ten inches in length “, Savic pointed out.

Savic is not exaggerating: just look at the new photographs published by Kardashian to realize how short her hair is now. This isn’t the first time you’ve given yourself a helmet, however, many years have passed since the last time. As Peter Savic recounts, Kourteney wore a similar cut as a teenager. “He showed me some pictures, he was young when he wore his hair so short, but I don’t think they lasted long “. The entrepreneur, who turned 42 this year, had even shown it some time ago on Instagram, posting a shot of her adolescence with her mother Kris Jenner. Either way, the Kardashians’ hairstylist ensures that Kourtney loved her new haircut and Instagram photos prove it.

