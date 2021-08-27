News

Kourtney Kardashian and the new much desired haircut

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Kourtney Kardashian
Credits: Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Anything that does the Kardashian family is of interest, so the new haircut of Kourtney did not go unnoticed. The sister of the iconic Kim has been buying up likes, getting immediate support from her social community after showing off the new glamorous hairstyle of the summer, the credit of which goes to Peter Savic. The latter is a name well known to the reality audience Keeping up with the Kardashians, having been the trusted hairstylist of America’s most talked about family for ten years.

Kourtney Kardashian’s new cut

So far, Kourtney Kardashian has always sported long black hair (so long it touches the lower back), also dabbling in different hairstyles. Still, her trusted hairdresser told People that he had long dreamed of making a clean break, obtaining an easier look. This choice, apparently quite drastic considering the initial length of her hair, had actually been in the air for a while. “Kourtney always had it in mind to cut her hair someday. Hers is a soft, simple and feminine cut. I cut about eight / ten inches in length “, Savic pointed out.

Savic is not exaggerating: just look at the new photographs published by Kardashian to realize how short her hair is now. This isn’t the first time you’ve given yourself a helmet, however, many years have passed since the last time. As Peter Savic recounts, Kourteney wore a similar cut as a teenager. “He showed me some pictures, he was young when he wore his hair so short, but I don’t think they lasted long “. The entrepreneur, who turned 42 this year, had even shown it some time ago on Instagram, posting a shot of her adolescence with her mother Kris Jenner. Either way, the Kardashians’ hairstylist ensures that Kourtney loved her new haircut and Instagram photos prove it.

READ ALSO: Cardi B and the vast collection of shower items


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

781
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
762
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
762
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
606
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
589
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
573
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
530
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
502
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
498
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
394
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
To Top