Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, 2nd Californian wedding in a mini-dress and convertible

A first wedding in Vegas, a civil ceremony in Santa Barbara, another party in Italy… Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker never stop getting married.

After a first marriage in Las Vegas, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker once again said “I Do” to each other during a civil ceremony organized in Santa Barbara (California), Sunday, May 15. A source from “People” magazine confirmed the news and clarified that the wedding was held in a small committee.

In photos relayed in the American media, Kim Kardashian’s big sister appears in her white outfit: a tight-fitting mini dress with thin straps, worn with a veil, mittens and a pair of burgundy velvet pumps. Once officially married, the couple left the scene in a convertible, with the famous “Just Married” sign hanging from the vehicle. The lovers first had to get legally married before their big wedding in Italy, which will take place very soon. “All the details are settled and the whole family, including all the children, are very excited,” the source of “People” commented.

The reality TV star and drummer for rock band Blink-182 got engaged last October after dating for a few months. On April 4 in Las Vegas, just after the Grammy Awards ceremony, the couple had an improvised wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel with an Elvis Presley lookalike.

While planning her lavish wedding in Italy, Kourtney Kardashian (43) and Travis Barker (46) shared that they were trying to have a child in the Kardashians season currently airing on the Hulu streaming platform. From her previous relationship with Scott Disick, which ended in 2015, Kourtney Kardashian has three children: Mason, Penelope and Reign (12, 9 and 7). For his part, Travis Barker has two children, Landon and Alabama (18 and 16), born from his past marriage to Shanna Moakler.